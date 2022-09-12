Viking Soccer Falls to No. 11 Minnesota State

MANKATO, Minn.–Augustana soccer fell to the Minnesota State Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, 4-2. The Vikings fall to 1-3-1 overall and 1-1 in conference action. The Mavericks, nationally ranked at No. 11, improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in NSIC play.

Minnesota State led with 19 total shots and 10 shots on target. Augustana totaled 11 shots with seven shots on goal.

Match Moments

GOAL (MSU) 4′- Jenny Vetter, the leading scorer for the Mavericks, took a shot early in the game that found the back of the net. MSU took an early lead in the conference matchup.

CHANCE (AU) 35′- Grace Douglas took a low shot towards the MSU goal, but the Maverick’s goalkeeper was able to make a low save and keep Minnesota State in the lead.

GOAL (AU) 47′- The Vikings drew a penalty just after the start of the second half, allowing Morgan Keirstead to score and tie the game up at one goal apiece. Keirstead’s goal is her second of the season after netting the game-winner at Concordia-St. Paul is Friday.

GOAL (MSU) 54′- Minnesota State took the lead nine minutes into the second half after Allie Williams scored an unassisted goal.

GOAL (MSU) 58′- Scoring her second goal of the game to push the lead to two goals, Vetter tallied her fourth goal of the season with a shot that divided the defense.

GOAL (MSU) 64′- Williams scored the fourth goal of the game for the Mavericks from a penalty kick after an MSU forward drew a penalty in the box.

GOAL (AU) 88′- Josie Arduser netted her first goal of the season to cut the lead late in the game. Arduser’s goal was assisted by Ellie Schock .

Next Match

The Vikings are on the road next weekend for NSIC matchups at MSU Moorhead and Northern State. Kickoff for Friday’s game at MSU Moorhead is slated for 4 pm

–GoAugie.com–