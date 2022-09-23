Viking Soccer Falls to Bemidji State 1-0

SIOUX FALLS, SD– Augustana soccer fell to Bemidji State 1-0 in an NSIC match at Morstad Field on Friday afternoon. The Vikings are now 2-4-2 overall and 2-2-1 in conference action. Bemidji State moves to 4-2-2 overall and 3-1-1 in NSIC play.

Match Moments

CHANCE (BSU) 20′- Bemidji State had the first opportunity of the game twenty minutes into the first half. The BSU forward took a low shot towards the bottom left of the net and Jillian Barkus made a diving save to keep the Beavers from scoring early.

CHANCE (BSU) 21′- Just a minute later, the Beavers had another scoring chance. BSU’s player sent the ball to the bottom left, but Barkus scooped up the ball and cut off the scoring opportunity.

CHANCE (AU) 36′- Shea Ellender ripped Augustana’s first shot of the game, heading the ball towards the goal from a corner kick. Ellender’s shot was picked up by the BSU goalkeeper and the game remained scoreless.

CHANCE (AU) 38′- Morgan Keirstead saw the Viking’s second scoring opportunity of the first half, taking a low shot from outside of the box. The Beaver goalkeeper caught Keirstead’s shot, holding off the Vikings in the first half.

CHANCE (AU) 48′- Early in the second half, Keirstead took a direct shot towards the BSU goal, but the goalkeeper deflected the shot and a Beaver defender made a quick save and cleared the ball out of the box.

GOAL (BSU) 58′- Bemidji State scored the first and only goal of the game when three quick passes divided the defense and the Beavers were able to add one to the board.

Up Next

The Vikings return to Morstad Field on Sunday afternoon for a 1 pm match against Minnesota Crookston.

