Viking Soccer Amongst Teams Listed in Initial Regional Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS – The Augustana soccer team is one of 10 teams listed as “under consideration” for the NCAA Women’s Soccer Regional rankings. The list of 10 teams is the first region rankings released for 2022. Teams under consideration are listed in alphabetical order for the first week with official rankings announced in the next two rankings.

Augustana owns a 7-6-2 record in 2022. The Vikings return to action Friday with a 6 pm contest at Upper Iowa.

The NSIC, the Mid-America Athletic Association (MIAA) and the Great American Conference (GAC) make up the 35-team NCAA Central Region. The top eight teams in the region will advance to the NCAA region tournament. The two top-seeded teams in each region shall be offered the opportunity to host, provided minimum site selection criteria are met and a bid has been submitted. Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the MIAA, GAC and NSIC postseason tournaments, with the remaining five spots awarded on an at-large basis.

The NCAA Women’s Soccer selection show will be streamed online on Monday, Nov. 7 at NCAA.com at 5:30 p.m. (CT).



CENTRAL REGION DII Rec In-Reg Augustana (NSIC) 7-6-2 7-6-2 Bemidji State (NSIC) 9-1-4 9-1-4 Central Missouri (MIAA) 13-1-2 13-1-2 Central Oklahoma (MIAA) 11-2-3 11-2-3 Emporia State (MIAA) 7-5-4 7-3-4 Fort Hays State (MIAA) 9-0-7 9-0-7 Minnesota State (NSIC) 10-1-4 10-1-4 Northeastern State (MIAA) 5-3-8 5-3-8 Northwest Missouri State (MIAA) 10-4-2 10-4-2 Washburn (MIAA) 10-4-2 10-4-2

Selection Information | Central Region

