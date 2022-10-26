Viking Soccer 10th in NCAA Central Region Rankings
INDIANAPOLIS – The Augustana soccer team holds a No. 10 regional ranking in the Central Region the NCAA announced Wednesday. The Vikings hold a 9-6-2 record in 2022, all in-region contests. This marks the second-straight week AU has been placed in the rankings.
Augustana concludes the regular season Thursday with a 3 pm match against Wayne State. The Vikings have already locked in an NSIC Tournament First Round home match which will be held Monday at 2 pm against an opponent to be named.
The NSIC, the Mid-America Athletic Association (MIAA) and the Great American Conference (GAC) make up the 35-team NCAA Central Region. The top eight teams in the region will advance to the NCAA region tournament. The two top-seeded teams in each region shall be offered the opportunity to host, provided minimum site selection criteria are met and a bid has been submitted. Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the MIAA, GAC and NSIC postseason tournaments, with the remaining five spots awarded on an at-large basis.
The NCAA Women’s Soccer selection show will be streamed online on Monday, Nov. 7 at NCAA.com at 5:30 p.m. (CT).
The 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Semifinal and Championship will take place on December 1 & 3 at Interbay Stadium in Seattle, Washington as part of the NCAA Fall Sports Festival.
CENTRAL REGION
|RK
|School (Conf)
|DII-Ref
|In-Reg
|1
|Central Missouri (MIAA)
|15-1-2
|15-1-2
|2
|Bemidji State (NSIC)
|10-1-5
|10-1-5
|3
|Minnesota State (NSIC)
|12-1-4
|12-1-4
|4
|Emporia State (MIAA)
|9-5-4
|9-3-4
|5
|Fort Hays State (MIAA)
|10-1-7
|10-1-7
|6
|Central Oklahoma (MIAA)
|11-3-4
|11-3-4
|7
|Northwest Missouri State (MIAA)
|12-4-2
|12-4-2
|8
|Washburn (MIAA)
|11-5-2
|11-5-2
|9
|Minot State (NSIC)
|8-2-7
|8-2-7
|10
|Augustana (NSIC)
|9-6-2
|9-6-2
