Viking Soccer 10th in NCAA Central Region Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS – The Augustana soccer team holds a No. 10 regional ranking in the Central Region the NCAA announced Wednesday. The Vikings hold a 9-6-2 record in 2022, all in-region contests. This marks the second-straight week AU has been placed in the rankings.

Augustana concludes the regular season Thursday with a 3 pm match against Wayne State. The Vikings have already locked in an NSIC Tournament First Round home match which will be held Monday at 2 pm against an opponent to be named.

The NSIC, the Mid-America Athletic Association (MIAA) and the Great American Conference (GAC) make up the 35-team NCAA Central Region. The top eight teams in the region will advance to the NCAA region tournament. The two top-seeded teams in each region shall be offered the opportunity to host, provided minimum site selection criteria are met and a bid has been submitted. Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the MIAA, GAC and NSIC postseason tournaments, with the remaining five spots awarded on an at-large basis.

The NCAA Women’s Soccer selection show will be streamed online on Monday, Nov. 7 at NCAA.com at 5:30 p.m. (CT).

The 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Semifinal and Championship will take place on December 1 & 3 at Interbay Stadium in Seattle, Washington as part of the NCAA Fall Sports Festival.

CENTRAL REGION

RK School (Conf) DII-Ref In-Reg 1 Central Missouri (MIAA) 15-1-2 15-1-2 2 Bemidji State (NSIC) 10-1-5 10-1-5 3 Minnesota State (NSIC) 12-1-4 12-1-4 4 Emporia State (MIAA) 9-5-4 9-3-4 5 Fort Hays State (MIAA) 10-1-7 10-1-7 6 Central Oklahoma (MIAA) 11-3-4 11-3-4 7 Northwest Missouri State (MIAA) 12-4-2 12-4-2 8 Washburn (MIAA) 11-5-2 11-5-2 9 Minot State (NSIC) 8-2-7 8-2-7 10 Augustana (NSIC) 9-6-2 9-6-2

