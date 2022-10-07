Viking Men’s Golf Set for USF Invitational

SIOUX FALLS, SD–The Augustana men’s golf team is set for the USF Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at The Falls Golf Course in Larchwood, Iowa.

Augustana will be joined by Golfers from Sioux Falls, Alexandria Tech, Minot State, UMary, Northwestern Co. Iowa, Midland, Jamestown and South Dakota State. The Falls at Grand Falls Casino plays at 6,760 yards to a par 72.

Augustana has competed in four tournaments this season. The Viking’s finished fourth at the Hardrocker Invite, marking the team’s highest finish of the season. Will Allen led the Vikings with a third-place individual finish. Allen shot 71 (-1) in the first round and 79 (+7) in the second round, totaling 150 strokes in the tournament.

At the Bemidji Invite, the Vikings finished in eighth place, totaling 595 strokes as a team. Jacob Stewart led the Vikings, finishing in a tie for second place. Stewart shot 69 in the first round and 70 in the second round, totaling 139 strokes in the tournament.

Augustana has two remaining tournaments scheduled for the fall, including the USF Invitational. On October 24-25, the Vikings concluded their fall season at The Tulsa Cup in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The tournament is hosted by Rogers State University.

