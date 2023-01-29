Viking Men’s Basketball Closes Out Saturday Win At UMD

DULUTH, Minn. – The Augustana men’s basketball team got its elusive win on the second day of a back-to-back in NSIC action Saturday topping the NSIC North Division favorites Minnesota Duluth, 87-82. The win pushes the Vikings back to .500 on the season at 11-11 and 7-9 in the NSIC. Minnesota Duluth falls to 15-7, 11-5, in the contest played in Duluth, Minnesota.

Much in the same fashion as Friday night, Augustana led for the majority of the contest and only had a deficit as large as seven points which occurred before the Midway point of the first half.

When that deficit occurred, Augustana simply went on a 15-1 run over 4:07 of the game clock to open a 26-19 lead. The run was started thanks to a Jackson Loge pass to Aoi Aoi for an easy layup and was followed by a 3-point basket from Jadan Graves .

With Augustana now trailing 18-16, Graves scored an old-fashioned 3-point play. Sam Rensch then made a Steal and Augustana received two points from Isaac Fink is a jumper.

After UMD went 1-of-2 at the Charity stripe, Ryan Miller received a pass from Fink for a 3-point basket as the 15-1 run concluded with a Caden Hinker layup, giving AU a 26-19 lead with 7:50 remaining in the first half.

The Vikings’ lead got as large as eight points in the opening half and entered Halftime leading 43-36.

The second half saw the Bulldogs take a bite out of Augustana’s lead, trimming it down to just two points with 14:10 remaining on an Austin Andrews dunk, but Augustana fought right back with a jumper from Graves and an and-one from Bennett Otto .

Augustana’s lead then stretched to 12 points as Akoi hit a jumper to give AU the 70-58 advantage with 7:40 on the clock.

Minnesota Duluth then began to trim away at Augustana’s lead, again shrinking it to single digits. An unfortunate string of events gave UMD a five-point possession as a 3-point basket was made and a foul was called away from the ball. With that possession pulling UMD within one at 83-82, Augustana just went to the free throw line and made its shots while not allowing another point from UMD.

Graves went 2-for-2 and Fink mimicked 15 seconds later to seal the 87-82 win.

An afternoon after placing four players in double-figure scoring, the Vikings made it five on Saturday led by Fink and Miller with 18 points each. Graves totaled 17 points while Akoi and Rensch each added 12. Rensch matched his season-best with his 12 points.

Miller and Fink each led AU with eight rebounds. Miller’s eight rebounds are a season-best.

The Vikings shot 49.2 percent from the field while making 29-of-59 field goal attempts. In addition, AU went 20-of-21 at the free throw line for a season-best 95.2 percent.

Augustana remains on the road next weekend with contests at Winona State and Upper Iowa. The Vikings face WSU Friday at 5:30 pm and UIU Saturday at 3:30 pm

