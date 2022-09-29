Viking Golf Team Posts Best Score In Three Years, Seth Takes Second

Spokane, WA – It was another big day for Viking Golf on Wednesday as Tya Seth challenged for the individual title at the Eagle Invitational and the Viking team shot its lowest score in three years.

Seth shot an even par 72 to follow up her career-low 68 on Tuesday. The Viking senior came in at even-par overall with 76-68-72=216, finishing one stroke behind Scarlet Weidig-Velasquez of Montana State. Seth began the day three shots behind Weidig-Velasquez, and held or shared the lead for a portion of the round. But the Bobcat golfer birdied three of the final five holes to come away with medalist honors.

As a team, Portland State shot a season-low for a second straight day, posting a six-over par 294. That helped the Vikings move up to a third place finish among nine teams. The Vikings posted 310-296-294=900.

Weber State took the team Championship at 291-301-287=897. The Wildcats out-played Montana State (883) by nine shots on the final day to pass them. PSU was third, passing fourth-place Eastern Washington, after out-playing the Eagles by nine shots as well.

Viking freshmen Bayler Brundage and Payten Shimizu continued their improvement on Wednesday as they both shot their best rounds with two-over par 74s. Shimizu had two birdies in her round while Brundage had an eagle and a birdie to highlight her back nine. Each player showed improvement with each round. Shimizu went 82-77-74=233 to tie for 35th, while Brundage posted 87-76-74=237 to tie for 43rd.

Also shooting 74 in the final round was a sophomore Tannica Porter . She tied for 12th overall with a solid 75-76-74=225.

Mariana Garcia Rosette a junior, tied for 25th with 77-76-76=229.

Sophomore Mari Nakamura had a strong week as well. She twice matched her best single-round score and posted a new career-best tournament score as a Viking with 77-80-77=234 while tying for 39th.

TAP INS

PSU’s third-place finish and Seth’s second-place finish – the best by a Viking in two seasons – concluded a big week for the program. Last Thursday, former Viking Krissy (Peterson) Carman (2015-17) won the USGA Mid-Amateur Championship in Fort Myers, FL. On Sunday, former Viking Britney Yada (2009-13) won the Epson Tour Murphy USA Shootout (and $33,750).

PSU’s 294 single-round total and 900 tournament total were the best by a Viking team since shooting 293-301-298=892 at the Rose City Collegiate in the fall of 2019.

Portland State was third among the six Big Sky Conference teams competing. In two tournaments this season, PSU is 18-6-1 in head-to-head scoring with other schools, 5-4 in head-to-head scoring with Big Sky schools.

BIRDIE WATCHING (54 holes): Tya Seth 12; Tannica Porter 9; Mari Nakamura 6; Mariana Garcia Rosette 6; Bayler Brundage 4 (1 eagle); Payten Shimizu 3.

Portland State plays again next week at the Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational in Tacoma. The event is hosted by Seattle University at Tacoma Country Club on Oct. 3-4.

SCORING AVERAGES/ROUNDS: Tya Seth 72.50/6; Tannica Porter 75.00/6; Mariana Garcia Rosette 75.83/6; Mari Nakamura 78.00/3; Payten Shimizu 78.83/6; Bayler Brundage 80.83/6

EAGLE INVITATIONAL

Hosted by Eastern Washington

Indian Canyon Golf Course

Sept. 26-28, 2022

Par 72 of 6,000 yards

9 teams/59 players

TEAM SCORES

1. Weber State, 291-300-287=879

2. Montana State, 294-291-298=883

3. Portland State, 310-296-294=900

4. Eastern Washington, 296-304-303=903

5. Utah Tech, 310-297-300=907

7. Montana, 313-299-298=910

6. Idaho State, 299-311-308=918

8. Bakersfield, 298-317-306=921

9. Whitworth, 338-341-335=1.012

TOP 10 PLAYERS

1. Scarlet Weidig-Velasquez, Montana State, 70-71-74=215

2. Tya Seth Portland State, 76-68-72=216

t3. Kyndall Newman, Idaho, 74-70-73=217

t3. Aerin Song, Weber State, 74-73-70=217

5. Isabel Gutierrez, Weber State, 70-77-71=218

6. Iris Han, Bakersfield, 70-73-77=220

t7. Mary Scott Wolfe, Gonzaga, 75-75-71=221

t7. Lexi Wilson, Idaho State, 71-78-72=221

9. Lauren Greeny, Montana State, 72-72-79=223

t10. Abigail Livingston, Utah Tech, 77-74-73=224

t10. Emily Song, Weber State, 73-76-75=224

