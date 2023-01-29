Viking Golf Team Picked Seventh In Big Sky Preseason Poll

The Portland State Women’s Golf Team has been picked to place seventh in the Big Sky Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, released today by the league.

The Vikings begin their spring campaign next month and will compete in five events, concluding with the Big Sky Conference Championship, Apr. 17-19, at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale, AZ.

PSU placed 11th in last season’s Big Sky Championship, so the seventh-place pick shows gaining respect from Big Sky coaches. No doubt, that was based on a solid fall performance where the Vikings had two top-five finishes among four tournaments. PSU tied for fifth at the 18-team Hobble Creek Fall Classic in Springville, UT, then third in the nine-team Eagle Invitational in Spokane, WA.

PSU has a 304.8 team scoring average, its best in three seasons. The Vikings posted a round of 294 and a tournament score of 900 during the fall, both of which are program-bests since 2019.

Senior Tya Seth , a native of Lake Oswego (LOHS), is the team’s scoring leader at 73.83 through 12 competitive rounds. Sophomore Tannica Porter of Eugene (Willamette HS) has a 75.0 scoring average.

Sacramento State, which has won three titles in the past six years, was voted first in the preseason poll, while last year’s Big Sky Champion, Northern Arizona, was picked second.

The Vikings open spring play at the Mountain Classic Matchplay on Feb. 13-14 in Palm Desert, CA. PSU placed third among eight teams in last year’s Matchplay tournament.

Head Coach Bill Winter is in his second season leading the program.

PSU has won seven Big Sky Conference Championships in its 25-season history (2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2014).

2022-23 Big Sky Conference Women’s Golf Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Sacramento State, 81 (9)

2. Northern Arizona, 71 (1)

3. Weber State, 66

4. Idaho, 58

5. Northern Colorado, 48

6. Montana State, 40

7. Portland State, 35

8. Eastern Washington, 22

9. Montana, 18

10. Idaho State, 11

TAP-INS

SCORING AVERAGES/ROUNDS: Tya Seth 73.83; Tannica Porter 75.00; Mariana Garcia Rosette 78.08; Payten Shimizu 79.33; Mari Nakamura 80.11; Bayler Brundage 81.67

73.83; 75.00; 78.08; 79.33; 80.11; 81.67 BIRDIE WATCHING (12 rounds): Tya Seth 37; Tannica Porter 27; Mariana Garcia Rosette 16; Bayler Brundage 12 (1 eagle); Mari Nakamura 11 (9 rounds); Payten Shimizu 7.

FALL SEASON

Sept. 12-13, Hobble Creek Fall Classic, Hobble Creek GC, Springville, UT, t5th of 18 teams, 305-298-307=910

Sept. 26-28, Eagle Invitational, Indian Canyon GC, Spokane, WA, 3rdrd of 9 teams, 310-296-294=900

October 3-4, Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational, Tacoma CC, Tacoma, WA (Seattle), 18th of 21 teams, 308-305-314=927

October 24-26, Rainbow Wahine Invitational, Kapolei GC, Honolulu, HI (Hawai’i), 11th of 13 teams, 312-308-300=920

SPRING SEASON

February 13-14, Mountain Classic Matchplay, The Classic Club, Palm Desert, CA (Wyoming/Boise State)

Mar. 9-11, Lady Thunderbird Invitational, Sunbrook Golf Course, St. George, UT (Southern Utah)

April 3-4, Wyoming Cowgirl Classic, Ak Chin Southern Dunes, Maricopa, AZ (Wyoming)

April 9-11, Bobcat Desert Classic, The Golf Club of Estrella, Goodyear, AZ (Montana State)

April 5-7 p.m., Big Sky Conference Championship, Talking Stick Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ