Viking Football Slips Up Against Mavericks

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Augustana football team suffered a 35-14 setback to Minnesota State Saturday afternoon in Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The loss is just the second on the Vikings’ home turf since 2018 as AU falls to 6-2 on the season. Minnesota State improves to 6-2.

The Mavericks jumped out to a 21-0 lead on three rushing touchdowns, with two of the drives spanning at least 72 yards.

Augustana got on the scoreboard with 5:06 remaining in the second quarter as Casey Bauman connected with Jack Fisher for a 34-yard touchdown is 4th-and-8. The touchdown pass completed a 6-play, 50-yard drive.

The 21-7 score is how the two teams entered intermission.

The Mavericks tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter while Augustana scored its second touchdown of the game on a two-yard receiving touchdown by Devon Jones . Thomas Scholten had entered the game the previous drive and led AU 61 yards over 10 plays to find Jones for the touchdown, setting the final score at 35-14.

Augustana ended the game with 228 yards of total offense, 226 of those through the air. Bauman ended the day with 19 completions for 189 yards with the length of 34 on the touchdown to Fisher. Jones ended the day with 81 yards receiving on 10 receptions.

Minnesota State totaled 319 yards of offense with 120 on the ground and 138 through the air. Peyton Buckley and Grayson Diepenbrock led the Vikings with six tackles each. Seth Baker recorded an interception for Augustana, his second of the season.

Augustana is at Winona State on Saturday with a 1 pm kickoff.

