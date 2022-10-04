Viking Basketball Practice Is Underway

The second season of the Jase Coburn era of Portland State Men’s Basketball has begun. The Vikings opened practice last Friday at Viking Pavilion and will spend six weeks in preparation before their first game of the 2022-23 season.

It will be a year of transition for the Vikings as only four letterwinners and one starter return from 2021-22. That matches a league-wide trend in the Big Sky Conference as player turnover has been significant both through graduation and the transfer portal.

Coburn and his staff have added 10 newcomers to the roster, including seven that are Division I transfers.

PSU opens the season on Nov. 11 at University of Portland. The Vikings’ home opener is Nov. 16 against Evergreen State. Portland State will also compete in the prestigious Phil Knight Legacy 2022 tournament over Thanksgiving weekend in Portland. That will include an opening round matchup with Gonzaga.

More basketball season preview information is coming later in October.

FAST BREAKS

Jase Coburn begins his second season as Head Coach of the Portland State Vikings. He was named Portland State’s new head basketball Coach on April 16, 2021. He is the 14th men’s basketball Coach in Portland State history and the seventh since PSU joined the Big Sky Conference in 1996-97. Coburn was 14-17 in his first season at the helm, including 10-10 and seventh place in the Big Sky Conference.

Cameron Parker (SR, 6-2) has four years of collegiate experience and has scored 895 points (8.2) and handed out 631 assists (5.8) in 109 career games. As a sophomore point guard at Sacred Heart he averaged 7.8 assists to rank fourth in the Nation and handed off an NCAA-record 24 assists in one game… Parker led the Big Sky Conference in assists the last two seasons while playing at Montana. .. a native of Beaverton and Jesuit High School, Parker has come home for his final year of eligibility.

THE 2022-23 SCHEDULE

Portland State has 13 home games, 15 road games and three neutral site games during the 2022-23 season. Although the Vikings play only four non-conference home games, they will have eight games in the city of Portland during the months of November and December. The non-conference schedule is highlighted by the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament during Thanksgiving weekend.

PSU opens at University of Portland on Nov. 11, followed by a quick trip to Seattle University on Nov. 13.

The Vikings host Evergreen State in a home opener on Nov. 16, then travel to Oregon State on Nov. 19.

The prestigious Phil Knight Legacy 2022 takes place at the Rose Quarter, Nov. 24-27. The Vikings open with Gonzaga on Thanksgiving night, then will play on Friday and Sunday. Other possible opponents include Purdue, West Virginia, Duke, Oregon State, Florida and Xavier.

The final month of non-conference games includes two at home against Portland Bible (Nov. 30) and Air Force (Dec. 3). The following week includes a trip to Cal Poly (Dec. 10) and Santa Clara (Dec. 13).

PSU comes home to host UC Santa Barbara on Dec. 17 and closes out non-conference play at California Baptist on Dec. 22.

The Big Sky Conference schedule is changed from previous seasons. Now a 10-team league, the schedule has moved to an 18-game double-round Robin format. It had previously been 20 games, but Southern Utah has left the Big Sky to join the Western Athletic Conference.

League play now begins the week after Christmas with an almost exclusive Thursday-Saturday format. The only change is a season-finale Monday contest to accommodate an earlier start to the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

The Big Sky Tourney runs Mar. 4-8 at Boise’s Idaho Central Arena. It will also have a change in format with first-round games (9 vs. 10 and 7 vs. 8) on Mar. 4. Games on Mar. 5 will include the top seed vs. the 9/10 winner and the number two seed vs. the 7/8 winner. It’s Mar. 6, games will feature 4 vs. 5 and 3 vs. 6. Winners of Mar. 5 and 6 games will meet in the semifinals on Mar. 7. The Championship game takes place on Mar. 8.

PORTLAND STATE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE NOTES