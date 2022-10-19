Vijay Singh Mocks DeChambeau Over Rope Incident

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



Three-time Major Champion Vijay Singh is the latest to put the Sword in to Bryson DeChambeau following his altercation with a rope at the LIV Golf event in Chicago.

At the time, the American was closing in on a final round of 71 before he walked face first into a rope lining the fairways at Rich Harvest Farms. The Scientist fell to his knees, could be heard muttering expletives and had to be comforted by caddy Brian Zeigler.

DeChambeau, who was livid at the time, later saw the funny side and poked fun at himself in a viral video. Just when you thought that was the end of the situation, Shane Lowry chimed in, asking his Twitter followers whether the video or the torrential weather at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was worse. Justin Thomas cast his vote in favor of the weather, hanging his former Ryder Cup teammate out to dry (not literally).

Now, Vijay Singh is the latest to poke fun at the former US Open Champion with an image of him successfully maneuvering a gallery rope at the SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club.

The replies were exactly as expected, with countless responses seeing the funny side. While the often-divisive DeChambeau is yet to acknowledge it, if his initial video response is anything to go by, we suspect he saw it with a smile on his face too.

All Jokes aside, DeChambeau claimed after the round that he struggled to see out of his right eye for the remainder of the day and appeared dazed. After the unusual incident, he finished in a tie for eighth position but was able to make a full recovery and feature in both of LIV Golf’s events in Bangkok and Jeddah.

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old dropped out of the top-50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. He had been a staple at the very top of the ranking over the years, however, following an injury-laden 2022 and his defection to LIV Golf, which is not yet able to offer its players recognition, he has slipped precariously down the pecking order.

LIV had hoped it could offer OWGR points for the last two regular tournaments of the season, in Bangkok and Jeddah, but those ambitions were dashed when the OWGR said it had insufficient notice to grant the Eligibility and that “only after the review is complete will a decision be made on awarding points to the MENA Tour’s new “Limited Field Tournaments” [the LIV Golf Invitational Series].”