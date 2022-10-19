Vijay Singh Mocks DeChambeau Over Rope Incident

Three-time Major Champion Vijay Singh is the latest to put the Sword in to Bryson DeChambeau following his altercation with a rope at the LIV Golf event in Chicago.

At the time, the American was closing in on a final round of 71 before he walked face first into a rope lining the fairways at Rich Harvest Farms. The Scientist fell to his knees, could be heard muttering expletives and had to be comforted by caddy Brian Zeigler.

