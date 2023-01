Vijay Deverakonda becomes co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks team in RuPay Prime Volleyball League

Deverakonda, well known for his roles in Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy, will also be the brand Ambassador for the Black Hawks, with Appearances and Promotions aimed to take the team beyond the league matches and bring it before a global audience.

Updated On – 05:40 PM, Mon – 23 January 23

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda has become a co-owner of the Hyderabad Black Hawks team in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League.

He will also be the brand ambassador for the Black Hawks, with Appearances and Promotions aimed at taking the team beyond the league matches and bringing it before a global audience.

Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, the principal owner of the Black Hawks, said, “We are excited to have Vijay joining us, both as a co-owner and a brand ambassador. He brings a new perspective into the mix that can really push our brand to the next level, and advance our organization a Massive step towards achieving our vision as THE team that represents the spirit and culture of Telugu people across the world. We are thrilled about what is to come.”

Deverakonda, reflecting on all the discussions leading up to this monumental partnership, said, “The Black Hawks is more than just another sports team. To all of us, who proudly display our Telugu heritage, it is a representative of the Telugu people, and a symbol of our spirit and strength. I will do whatever it takes to take our team and our brand to all parts of India and beyond.”

On the subject of where the Black Hawks are going, the pair said, “Our goal is our people — to elevate their lives on every level. RuPay Prime Volleyball League matches are only the beginning. It is our vision to take volleyball to all corners of the country, to all ages, all genders, all backgrounds, and all levels of athleticism. We want to Empower our rural communities the same way as our cities, and level the playing field for all of our children. We want volleyball to be more than just a sport — we want to transform it into something that can help and benefit everyone.”

The Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 is a privately owned Indian professional volleyball league with eight teams from Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Calicut, Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

The inaugural season of the league was a huge success. Simultaneously broadcast in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, the matches generated a cumulative television viewership of 41 million and streaming viewership of 43 million. In addition, the season garnered over 5 million fan engagements across various digital platforms, as well as forming massive regional connections on social media platforms, such as Share Chat and Moj.

The upcoming second season of the league, featuring 31 matches running from the 4th of February to the 5th of March 2023, will be broadcast in India exclusively by Sony Sports Network on Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, and 4, and can be streamed live is Sony LIV. Internationally, the matches will be streamed by Volleyball World, the commercial arm of volleyball’s global governing body,

the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB).