View offers Weekly Mommy & Me Arts and Crafts drop-ins

OLD FORGE — Looking for an artistic outlet to let your little one’s creativity run wild? View has you covered with their new, Weekly Mommy & Me Arts and Crafts drop-ins every Wednesday. Stop in anytime from 2:30 to 4 pm and find a variety of craft ideas that you can do with your child. Pottery Manager Alaina Hall will get you started with the crafts and will be there for support, if needed.

Mommy & Me Arts and Crafts drop-ins (dads, grandparents, and other family members are always welcome) gives parents time with their children to create something both of you will cherish for years to come, organizers noted. “It hopes to spur the imagination, creative spirit, and a passion for the next great artist. Plus, if the art gets a little messy, you don’t have to worry about it in your own house.”

Projects will rotate regularly and include things like pinch pots, air dry clay, collage, painting and drawing. No pre-registration is required. Projects have a $5 fee per child to help cover the cost of materials.

Contact Alaina Hall for more information at [email protected] or 315-369-6411 ex. 210. View is located at 3273 Route 28.