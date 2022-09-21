View: Leeds United swoop for in-form 10-goal ace would be a “shock” this January

Cody Gakpo is set to come back onto the Leeds United transfer Radar in January, at least that’s according to Andrea Radrizzani.

Leeds tried and failed to bring Gakpo to Elland Road late in the summer, which prompted Radrizzani to outline plans of another attempt to sign the 23-year-old.

Agreed. Let’s welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko. Now it’s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing 💪💛💙 Most Read is LeedsAllOver — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) September 1, 2022

However, Gakpo is thriving at PSV and has already struck 10 goals in 13 appearances this season, combining that with six Eredivisie assists.

He is, simply, one of European football’s most talked about talents heading out of the summer and it would be a major coup for Leeds to land his services.

Our Writers Kris (FA5) and Alfie (N12) outline whether they feel Leeds can pull off a transfer in January:

It was great to see the club be ambitious in their attempts to first sign Charles De Ketelaere, then go for Gakpo, but neither coming proves that we might not be at that level yet.

His form for PSV last season suggested it was always going to be a big ask, but he’s turned it up to another level now and it looks very improbable to me that we could land him.

If our bid in the summer wasn’t enough for PSV to accept, I don’t see how we’re going to stump up what is needed in January, which might be considerably more after his club form.

This is all before even taking into account he could be a key player in a very talented Holland Squad at this winter’s World Cup.

It’s worth testing the waters, but I wouldn’t be holding out much hope that we will see Gakpo playing in Leeds colours.

It feels like Leeds have had their chance to sign Gakpo and it’s gone.

Leeds’ interest in Gakpo has been really widely reported and, then, he’s gone on to score 10 goals in 13 appearances at the start of the season. He’s no longer this player that’s unknown, he’s one of Europe’s top talents and others will be sniffing around him; that’s only going to increase if he thrives at the World Cup.

Those Clubs will be able to offer European football and, Let’s be fair, we’ve not seen that kind of level from Leeds at all yet.

There just feels no way in the world that Gakpo is going anywhere in the Premier League that doesn’t guarantee him the Europa League as a minimum.

By all means, make a play to bring him to the club in January, it would just be a shock if it came off.

