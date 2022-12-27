Vietnam vs Malaysia LIVE Score Updates (1-0) | 12/27/2022

The referee added three more minutes to the first half.

Now it is Dang who reacts with a save after Ajmal’s header, which was headed for the top corner.

A superb save by Hazmi to prevent Vietnam’s second goal after Ho’s shot, which would have been a great goal.

Malaysia had the equalizer in the boots of Ruventhiran, who arrived from the second line, but his shot went narrowly wide.

The Vietnam national team is down to ten men after Nguyen Van Toan receives his second yellow card;

Vietnam takes the lead from a corner kick by Do Hung Dung that is headed by Nguyen Tien.

Wilkin’s shot from the edge of the area went wide of the target;

Nguyen’s shot from outside the area went just wide of the goal;

Azmi is left in pain in a play that the entire Malaysian bench called for a penalty;

Nguyen Van Toan, Vietnam striker gets the first card of the match

Good finish by Malaysia’s Ajmal, but his shot went too high.

Wilkin’s free kick hit the wall;

The match begins, the first possession of the match goes to Malaysia.

The 22 protagonists are already on the field, before the start of the match both national anthems will be played.



Malaysia, which has played two matches, has a record of six goals for and zero against. The same balance has the Vietnam national team although it has only played one match. Malaysia have not conceded a goal since September 22 in the Kings Cup, while Vietnam have not conceded since November 30 in a friendly against Borussia Dortmund.

Malaysia and Singapore lead Group B with six points, followed by Vietnam with three points and Burma and Laos, both with zero points;



In 1 hour the match between Vietnam and Malaysia will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL



Malaysia has just played two Friendlies during this 2022 in which they defeated Maldives and Cambodia. During the month of September they disputed the King Cup in which they defeated Thailand in the semifinals in the penalty shootout, although they lost in the penalty shootout in the final against Tajikistan. They also qualified for the AFC Asian Cup this year by finishing second in the group with six points and the third best second place. In their first match of this tournament, they defeated Myanmar by the narrowest of margins, while in their second match they thrashed Laos 5-0. They are currently top of the group with six points;

The Vietnam National Team has played five Friendlies in which it has won all of them: India (0-3), Singapore (0-4), Afghanistan (0-2), Borussia Dortmund (2-1) and the Philippines (1 -0). They reached the third round of the World Cup, where they finished last in the group with four points, nine points behind Australia, who finished third. In their first match of the tournament, they beat Laos 6-0. They are second in group B with three points;

A total of 46 clashes between Vietnam and Malaysia with a favorable balance for Vietnam who has won 20 times, while 18 times Malaysia has won. Eight matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in the last edition of this tournament in the group stage in 2021 in which Vietnam won 3-0. The last four meetings were won by the Vietnam national team.



Vietnam and Malaysia will face each other on the third day of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup. Both teams are in Group B along with Singapore, Myanmar and Laos.

