Vietnam, RoK Foster literature connections | Culture – Sports

Poet Nguyen Quang Thieu addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnam-Korea literature conference was held on November 25 in Hanoi on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The conference offered an opportunity for poets, writers and translators to meet, exchange and make contributions to the literature connections between the two countries.

President of the Vietnamese Writers’ Association Nguyen Quang Thieu highlighted that literature collaboration has made the bilateral ties Deeper and more beautiful.

Since a collection of Poems by five contemporary Poets of the RoK was published in 2000, Korean literature has gained a position in the literary life in Vietnam.

The spirit of true literature has erased all differences and limitations between the two countries’ people, he stated.

They said that with the cooperation of the two countries’ writers, Korean Readers have gained a better understanding of Vietnamese literature, while some Vietnamese Writers and Poets have won noble literature Awards in the RoK.

Korean Writer Bang Hyeon-seok, President of the Vietnamese-Korea Peace Literature Club and Vice Principal of ChungAng University, said that many famous works of Vietnamese Writers and Poets have become popular among Korean readers.

He said he hopes such events will be held at a larger scale to contribute to further developing the Vietnam-RoK relations.

At the conference, Korean Reporter and Writer Cho Yong-ho spotlighted authors and works that are popular among Korean readers.

However, he held that the introduction of Vietnamese literature in the RoK has been modest, suggesting the organization of more Exchanges to give more chances for Korean Readers to get a Deeper insight into the Vietnamese history, culture and life./.