Video – Watch every single goal from Arsenal Women last season – over 100

Arsenal Women are top of the WSL! Let’s watch Highlights of all 100+ Goals scored last season By Michelle

Our Gunners had an excellent 2021-22 season under Jonas Eidevall, who was named head Coach for Arsenal Women in June 2021, when he replaced Joe Montemurro. The 2021–22 season was Arsenal Women’s Football Club’s 36th season of competitive football, the club having been founded in 1987.

Arsenal Women FC have won the most doubles and trebles in English football history. They have also completed a record seven unbeaten league seasons, setting a number of English records for Longest top-flight unbeaten run, for goals scored, and points won. Arsenal Women came 2nd in the 2021-22 Women’s Super League, losing out narrowly (by one point!) to eventual Champions Chelsea.

Here we’re taking a look back at all goals scored by Arsenal Women last season:

Our Gunners are currently top of the Barclays Women’s Super League, and remain unbeaten in the WSL, with 14 consecutive wins across last season and this, when they beat Leicester 4-0 away in their last WSL game before the international break. Arsenal’s first game back after the international break is at Emirates Stadium when they face Manchester United, who had also won every single game until they were beaten 3-1 by Chelsea in their most recent WSL match.

Tickets for our Arsenal’s Clash with Man United are still available for purchase, and 30,000+ tickets have already been sold. So be quick!

I bet, like us, all you Gooners can’t wait for the WSL action to recommence!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….