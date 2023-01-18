VIDEO: Super Bowl Champion Cooper Kupp Shows Astonishing Soccer Skills Alongside Kylian Mbappe

Elite Athletes are great no matter what sports you make them play. In today’s era where sports are seeing monstrous fan bases, every sport has notable names that make you think about playing the game. In this era, we have LeBron James and Stephen Curry still ruling the NBA despite being a generation old. The soccer fanbase is still 50% Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, a new generation is getting ready to take the Torch off the hands of legends. Two such names are French soccer Prodigy Kylian Mbappe and 2021 Super Bowl Champion and MVP Cooper Kupp.

Both are taking their respective sports to the Storm but, what about playing each other’s sports? After the wrap of FIFA WC, almost Champion and golden boot Winner Kylian Mbappe came to the USA for a project.

Kylian Mbappe met Cooper Kupp

It all started with a fun project Nike arranged where PSG’s forward Kylian Mbappe met the Super Bowl LVI Champion Cooper Kupp. Both brought a skill set on the pitch that is quite mind-blowing.

Kylian Mbappe started by showing some of their soccer skills to Kupp. He had no idea that the Football Sensation would go on to repeat everything in front of his eyes.

It is quite surprising how well Kupp can handle a soccer ball. This video gave the Soccer vs Football debate a new look and not for the first time, but the most notable one where these sports co-existed even for a mere day.

As one fan hilariously pointed out, it was indeed “Football x Handegg”. Fans were talking more about their skills. Even Mbappe tried kicking the football but, he is a soccer star, at the very least he knows a thing or two about kicking. What Kupp did surprised fans more than anything.

When Mbappe Choose the aging LeBron

From a story of the last days of 2022, Let’s go back to 2019 when a younger, World Cup Winner Mbappe would face a very debatable question from the NBA. The Reporter asked him who he would choose between LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard.

Soccer Prodigy didn’t waste even a second to choose the king of the NBA, and at that moment it was a hot take. LeBron James was slowing down and fans started to write his career off. But, unbeknownst to every single one of the doubters, LeBron would win the NBA Championship the very next year.