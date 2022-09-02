Video: Spurs defender scores first goal since leaving on loan – Spurs Web

Joe Rodon found the back of the net for Rennes as they overcame Brest 3-1 at home on Wednesday evening.

Rodon joined Rennes on a season-long loan deal earlier this summer, with reports indicating that the French club have an option to make the deal permanent for around £16.7m (Football.London).

The Welsh international has started four out of the club’s five Ligue 1 games so far and has had a challenging start to life in France.

However, the centre-back would have taken a lot of confidence with his performance in midweek after he not only helped Rennes keep things tight at the back but also opened the scoring for Bruno Genesio’s side with a well-placed header from a corner kick in the 53rd minute.

Watch Rodon’s first goal and the full Highlights of Rennes’ win below:

[#SRFCSB29] 👀 L’ouverture du score de Joë 𝗥𝗥𝗥𝗥, qui inscrit le premier but de sa carrière. 💥 🔥 Retrouvez le 💭💭💭💭💭 de la Victoire des Rouge et Noir ! ⤵ — Stade Rennais FC (@staderennais) September 1, 2022

Spurs Web Opinion

I am happy for Rodon as he had a tough time at Spurs and his career stagnated due to a lack of opportunities. I would not be surprised if the 24-year-old is back in the Premier League within a couple of years.