Video: Son scores stunner to end his goal drought against Leicester – Spurs Web

Heung-min Son has ended his run without scoring by finding the back of the net in some style for Tottenham Hotspur against Leicester City.

The South Korean started the match on the bench with Antonio Conte instead opting for a front three of Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison.

Son picked up the ball after some good play from Rodrigo Bentancur and drove forward before shifting the ball onto his right foot and fired a dipping shot beyond Danny Ward in the Foxes goal.

Tottenham now lead the match 4-2, with Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Rodrigo Bentancur having scored the earlier goals.

Son ends his goal drought with a SENSATIONAL strike!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2rAvDoEs1P — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 17, 2022