VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Gives Indiana Basketball a Shoutout

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — What better way to start the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball seasons than getting a personalized message from da da da da da, Snoop Dogg?

Hoosier Hysteria 2022 was impressive enough with Coach Teri Moren and Mike Woodson rolling up in fancy cars and a visit from former USC and NFL running back Reggie Bush taking the court. Then Snoop Dogg’s familiar voice popped up on the screen.

