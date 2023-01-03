Video shows East Hampton High School Coach shoving player in game

EAST HAMPTON — The East Hampton High School Athletic director and girls basketball Coach is on leave while the district investigates an incident where he was captured on video shoving a member of the team during a game last month.

Shaun Russell, who celebrated his 400th win as Coach of the East Hampton High School girls basketball team in March 2021, was “suspended for a period of time immediately following the game,” East Hampton Public Schools Superintendent Paul Smith said Monday in an email.

Smith said Russell remained on leave Monday as the district investigates the incident. Russell could not be reached for comment on Monday. The incident occurred on Dec. 20 during an East Hampton game against Valley Regional High School. Valley TV, a club and independent study program at the Deep River school, posted a video of the entire game to its YouTube channel. The video has since garnered more than 3,000 views as of Monday. According to the video, the incident happened early in the fourth quarter with East Hampton holding a 24-point lead at 62-38. While her team had the ball, an East Hampton player was standing in front of her team’s bench when the video shows Russell shoved her in an apparent attempt to direct her to a different area of ​​the court.

The video shows the player briefly stumbled before moving to the opposite side of the court where she caught a pass from a teammate. According to the footage and the video’s audio, there did not appear to be any reaction from the player, fans or the two commentators who did not mention the incident as they were discussing the game. East Hampton ended up winning 74-50. “Regardless of the excitement of an Athletic contest, we expect our coaches to temper their behavior to represent the high ideals of the East Hampton Public Schools,” Smith said in a statement.