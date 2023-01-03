Video shows East Hampton High School Coach shoving player in game
EAST HAMPTON — The East Hampton High School Athletic director and girls basketball Coach is on leave while the district investigates an incident where he was captured on video shoving a member of the team during a game last month.
Shaun Russell, who celebrated his 400th win as Coach of the East Hampton High School girls basketball team in March 2021, was “suspended for a period of time immediately following the game,” East Hampton Public Schools Superintendent Paul Smith said Monday in an email.