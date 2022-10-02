Video shows Coutinho’s brilliant training ground goal for Aston Villa before Leeds

Philippe Coutinho hasn’t hit the heights in Aston Villa colors this season, as he did for parts of the previous campaign, but he will hope if everything changes ahead of the trip to Leeds on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has yet to score or assist in the Premier League this term, but he did assist two and score two against Leeds, both home and away during the 2021/22 campaign.

Well, ahead of that game at Elland Road, Coutinho is seemingly turning it up in training, as Villa’s official Instagram account praised him for his goal stating it’s ‘the definition of top bins’, as you can see below.

CAN COUTINHO FIND HIS FORM AGAIN?

Nine goals were scored between Villa and Leeds during both fixtures last season, so don’t be surprised if it’s more of the same in Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon.

Coutinho was recently left out of Tite’s last Brazil Squad before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

That would have hurt the former Barcelona man, although he did produce a strong display during Villa’s 1-0 win against Southampton before the international break.

It’s not enough for Steven Gerrard or Coutinho, but there is still plenty of time to turn the ship around.

Villa’s next two games – away at Leeds and Nottingham Forest – are matches that the Midlands outfit simply have to win, or else the pressure will be back on those at the club.

Could this be the turning point for Gerrard and will one of his star men dazzle once again in order to push the team up the table?

It would help if there was more attacking intent from the team and Emiliano Buendia played in the same XI as Coutinho because the duo would cook together in the final third.

