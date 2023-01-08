Video shows Benrahma goad Leeds after goal as Areola tries to intervene

Video shows Said Benrahma goading Leeds United fans after a West Ham goal as Alphonse Areola tries to intervene.

It is fair to say Algerian Attacker Benrahma has been one of West Ham’s best players this season.

Hammers fans were annoyed when the Winger was dropped for the 2-2 draw with Leeds in midweek. They certainly responded with a superb goal in the 1-0 FA Cup win over Brentford.

It was a fiery game at a noisy Elland Road under the lights. And it seems Benrahma – once a Leeds target before West Ham swooped to sign him from Brentford – was doing his bit to Stoke up the atmosphere.

Because footage has emerged of Benrahma from the match and West Ham fans will absolutely love it.

A Laughing Benrahma can be seen leaning over the dugout to celebrate Lucas Paqueta’s equalizer against Leeds.

That did not go down well with Leeds supporters who started giving West Ham’s £25m man some stick by chanting “Who are ya”.

But that seemed to give mischievous Benrahma added incentive to wind the home fans up.

West Ham’s number two goalkeeper Areola did his best to save Benrahma from a big backlash as he tried to pull the Winger back into his seat in the Hammers dugout.

Benrahma resisted, though, celebrating with clenched fists and laughing.

We love to see things like this. Yes Leeds fans will not have been too happy but if you dish it out you have to be able to take it too.

Football has become so robotic and over-sanitised, it is refreshing to see a bit of banter between fans and players.

Leeds almost had the last laugh when they came close to scoring a winner at the death only to be denied by Lukasz Fabianski.

On reflection, a 2-2 draw was probably a fair result.

Oh Said Benraaaaahma.

