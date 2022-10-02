Video: Ravens players react to Odafe Oweh tackle at the goal line

Late in the fourth quarter, the Baltimore Ravens were tied with the Buffalo Bills, 20-20. With 1:45 remaining, the Bills were on the doorstep to scoring. The Ravens defense clearly appears to want the Bills to score, giving Jackson and the offense an opportunity to go down and do the same and force overtime. Unfortunately, not all 11 players were on the same page, as outside linebacker Odafe Oweh flies in from the opposite side to make the tackle.

After Oweh’s tackle, defensive end Calais Campbell throws his hands up, frustrated with the play. You can also see cornerback Marlon Humphrey react to the tackle.

If it wasn’t clear, you can see safety Marcus Williams blatantly avoiding tackling running back Devin Singletary, and even pushing him towards the endzone so he didn’t stop after the first-down marker. Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike also goes to the ground rather quickly. Humphrey also looked like he was going to help Singletary to the endzone before Oweh took him to the ground.

After the game, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked if it was communicated to the entire defense to let the Bills score.

“Yes, it was,” Harbaugh said.

After Singletary gained the first down, the Ravens were at the mercy of the Bills with no timeouts. The Bills knelt the ball until three seconds remained. They called a timeout of their own and went on to kick a 21-yard field goal, winning 23-20 as they completed a three-score comeback on the road.