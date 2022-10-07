Video, Quick Notes, Photos from Basketball Practice

Adem Bona

The media was allowed to watch just about 15 minutes of UCLA basketball practice Thursday.

Beyond warm-ups, we were only able to watch one drill – a three-man weave transition drill. In the drill, the team was supposed to lay in the basket by getting the ball up the court with three players, without the ball touching the ground, within an allotted amount of time. The team got close to doing it 27 times, and Coach Mick Cronin said he had never had a team do it 27 times, or even 26. On the team’s last try, on the 27th transition, MacEtienne fumbled a pass, and the entire team groaned, followed by some words of encouragement. When the media had to leave, the team was attempting it again.

Transition drills at #UCLA‘s basketball practice Thursday. pic.twitter.com/6hLvliX6c9 — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) October 6, 2022

Other quick impressions from the 15 minutes:

— Jaime Jaquez looks to be in better physical shape, a little leaner.

— Freshman post Adem Bona is perhaps slightly taller than we thought, close to 6-10, and is a freak of an athlete for that size getting up and down the court.

— Freshman wing Abramo Canka is a shade taller than Jaquez, so pushing 6-7.

— Among the two guys coming back from ACLs, guard Will McClendon and post MacEtienne, Etienne’s knee brace looked considerably larger. Mick Cronin said in his pre-practice interview that neither are fully cleared. There’s been some dispute on which is closer to returning, however, with reports previously having McClendon closer to returning. But in Cronin’s interview, it sounded like he said Etienne was closer.

— Veteran post Kenneth Nwuba has clearly slimmed down some and was moving better than we had ever seen him.

— Hep Cronin, Mick Cronin’s father, looks Younger in person.

