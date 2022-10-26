Video preview of the LIV Golf Team Championship

LIV Golf has reached its season-ending event in Miami, and the Team Championship is going to require a dive into the fine print to understand what is happening at Doral’s Blue Monster course.

First, the last of the eight LIV Golf events has a $50 million purse.

There is no individual title at stake, just the 12 teams vying for a $16 million first prize to be split four ways. Every team is guaranteed at least $1 million, meaning $250,000 per player for the four teams that are eliminated Friday.

That’s right—this event will see four teams eliminated Friday and four more Saturday, with eight teams competing for the team title Sunday.

.

