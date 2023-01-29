VIDEO: Oilers Captain Connor McDavid Scoring an Insane Blind Goal Against Blackhawks Will Make Your Day

Today’s match between the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks blew the minds of NHL fans. The game started off smoothly, as the Oilers held a 1-0 lead. In the second period, however, Oilers’ Captain Connor McDavid made the impossible look easy.

The Oilers’ center man, quickly stepped through a small lane to get in front of the net and finish on a beautiful backhand. With an incredible goal, McDavid extended Edmonton’s lead 4-1 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

With one beautiful movement, McDavid scored his 41st goal this season in a span of 50 games. The Oilers’ Captain has been pretty consistent this season. His team too has shown some great performances this NHL season, standing strong with 60 points in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers’ Popularity rose with, Wayne Gretzky, and his decorated, decade-long career with the team. Back in 2016, the former center and Captain of the Edmonton Oilers talked about Connor McDavid, carrying a huge amount of potential on the ice rink.

Even the Great One approves the Greatness of this NHL player

The current Captain of the Oilers made his debut on October 9, 2015. During his first match against the St. Louis Blues, McDavid tried to score twice but was denied by the Blues goaltender. Unfortunately, the Oilers lost the match 3-1.

McDavid scored his first goal in his third game against the Dallas Stars. Although the Oilers didn’t win against the Stars, it wasn’t enough to break the motivation of this young ice hockey prodigy. McDavid also suffered an injury a month after his debut that stopped him from playing for 37 games. The Oilers didn’t do well that season, but in the next season, they went on to score 30 goals and 70 assists.

What do you think of this blind goal scored by Connor McDavid? Let us know in the comment section.