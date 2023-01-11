Video of PSG star’s unique goal contribution in training

In the eyes of millions Lionel Messi is the Greatest footballer in history.

Most of them believed that to be the case prior to the 2022 World Cup – and Argentina’s triumph at the tournament has only converted more people.

Messi was the outstanding player out in Qatar, scoring seven goals and winning the coveted Golden Ball award.

But the wild Celebrations are now over for Messi and he’s gearing up for his return to action with a more universal GOAT status at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 35-year-old is set to be involved in the capital club’s Ligue 1 fixture vs Angers on Wednesday evening.

Messi may even start the match at the Parc des Princes, as he’s been back in PSG training for nearly a week now

And judging by footage of Messi in practice, the rest of Ligue 1 should be terrified at the thought of coming up against him – even more so than usual.

Read more – Lionel Messi video made by Gary Lineker ‘fall over three times’

Soccer Football – Coupe de France – Paris St Germain Training – Ooredoo Training Centre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France – January 5, 2023 Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi during training REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

In the video clip, the great man contributes to a goal without even touching the ball.

Now you may be asking; how on earth is that possible? Well, it’s all down to Messi’s unmatched football IQ.

His close pal Neymar fired the ball goalwards and when an on-rushing Messi realized it was heading in, the brain Clicked into action.

The Argentine completely bamboozled the goalkeeper with a unique dummy and then glanced around to watch the ball find a home in the bottom corner.

Video: Messi’s unique goal contribution in PSG training

A moment of genius from, well, a genius!

The move from Messi was very similar to one performed by the late, great Pele at the 1970 World Cup.

In a match against Uruguay, the trailblazing Pele cleverly outwitted the opposing ‘keeper with a dummy and then ran to collect the ball.

Unfortunately, the Brazilian icon was unable to convert the subsequent opportunity, but it’s still revered as one of the greatest skills performed on the World Cup stage.

Video: Pele’s iconic dummy at the 1970 World Cup

It must be a GOAT thing.

Quiz: Can you name all 30 of these ‘streets won’t forget’ players from World Cups?

You can find all of the latest football news and rumors right here.

next story previous story



News Now – Sport News