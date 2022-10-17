Video: NFL Punter’s Insane 73-Yard Punt Is Going Viral

Minnesota Vikings beads

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

There aren’t many things more oddly satisfying in football than a long, Booming punt – and we got one of those in today’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.

In the first quarter, the Vikings had a fourth down near their own endzone. Vikings Rookie punter Ryan Wright took the long snap from the back of the endzone and crushed the ball, sending it a whopping 73 yards away.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button