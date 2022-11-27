VIDEO: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Showing Off His Soccer Skills With an 18-Year-Old Kylian Mbappe Will Make Your Day

Everyone is aware of the NBA Legend Kobe Bryant’s love for the game of soccer. He used to play soccer in his childhood days when he was in Italy. Since then, he was a fan of the sport and visited various clubs throughout his life. Kobe once visited French Giants Paris Saint-Germain’s training facilities and met with superstars such as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One such video has emerged on Twitter, where he had shown some skill moves with Kylian Mbappe during his visit to the PSG training camp some five years ago. The video has sent Kobe Bryant fans nostalgic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kobe Bryant showed his soccer skills

It has been five years since Bryant visited Paris to join Paris Saint Germain on the pitch to see them practice. They watched the players from the stands and took information about all the drills and processes players undergo during the training.

Once he was aware of the training practices, he went onto the pitch to greet all the PSG players and coaching staff. The smiles on the faces of the players showed their emotions and respect for a sports legend. They chilled out with the players, took some selfies, and was a part of the PSG photoshoot with the jersey.

The training session tempted Kobe to get the ball and show his soccer skills, and he did so with Neymar and then rising star Mbappe. He was great with the ball and made fans forget he is an NBA player.

A PSG Reporter asked him after the session whether he misses playing soccer. Kobe said, “Well, I don’t miss it, but I do enjoy coming and watching how some of the best players in the world prepare and the best organizations in the world prepare.”

Visiting PSG training camp was one of the examples of the NBA great’s love for soccer. He supported AC Milan during his childhood days in Italy. Kobe donned a Barcelona jersey frequently and kept visiting FC Barcelona during the off-season. His passion for sports led him to start Mamba FC.

The rise of Kylian Mbappe is on the footballing scene

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kylian Mbappe started his footballing journey with AS Monaco before his then-world-record move to PSG. At 18, he played for France’s national team and has never looked back since. They won the World Cup at 19 and drew comparisons with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Group D – France v Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar – November 26, 2022 France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Mbappe now has 61 caps for France and 31 goals already. He has a long career awaiting, and fans expect him to break many goal-scoring records and become one of the greatest. It takes some special Talent to be the Talisman of the Club and national team at just 23. Mbappe is rising.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY: Kobe Bryant Stats: Top Scoring Games

Let us know your feelings on the video where Kobe Bryant showed his soccer skills during the PSG training visit.