Video: NBA Comedian Trolls Dejounte Murray By Calling Him Paolo Banchero

Dejounte Murray is an All-Star level player that was traded to the Atlanta Hawks this offseason. He is well-known for being a point guard who is a good playmaker, slasher, and defender. This past season with the Spurs, Dejounte Murray averaged 21.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.2 APG, and 2.0 SPG, notably leading the league in steals.

This summer, Dejounte Murray’s name was frequently in the media due to his supposed beef with incoming Orlando Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero, although it appears as though the two stars have squashed their beef since then.

Even though the conflict between Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero may be over, that didn’t stop NBA Comedian Gerald Huston from trolling Dejounte Murray about the situation.

A recent video showed the Comedian walking up to Dejounte Murray and proceeding to call him Paolo Banchero. It is clear that Dejounte Murray took the trolling in a fun manner from the video.

This is far from the first time that Gerald Huston has trolled an NBA player by walking up to them and calling them a different player’s name. Earlier this year, he trolled Ben Simmons by calling him Russell Westbrook, claiming that he did it because the star didn’t sign autographs for children.

I was like, “Damn, they won’t take a picture with y’all?” He’s like, “No man, you try to get a picture with him, he said no pictures.” I was like all right, I’ll go prank this athlete… I caught up to him, and I was like, I’m gonna call him Russell Westbrook. Because he can’t shoot, won’t shoot… At least Westbrook will attempt a jump shot. He got what he deserved man. He was being ad*uche that day.

It is unclear why Gerald Huston ended up pranking Dejounte Murray as of right now. The Comedian did admit that he was joking with Murray towards the end of the video, and it seems as though the star wasn’t angry at the comedian’s actions, even dapping him up in the process during the video.

As of right now though, Dejounte Murray is likely getting ready to have a productive season with the Atlanta Hawks. He will be part of a deadly backcourt pairing with superstar Trae Young on the Hawks, and hopefully, we see the Atlanta Hawks have a good season next year and maybe even make a deep run in the playoffs.