VIDEO: Michael B Jordan, New Owner of English Soccer Club, Mobbed by Thousands of Fans Upon His First Visit Since $100 Million Takeover

It’s been around 20 days since Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan invested in the English soccer team AFC Bournemouth. They became the part owner of the team which was officially announced on 13th December. However, they hadn’t been there to meet the Tram and see them in action until yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jordan became the next Hollywood actor to invest in a soccer team after Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney got their hands on Wrexham. Bournemouth, however, plays in tiers above Wrexham. While Wrexham is in the 4th tier, Bournemouth plays in the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael B. Jordan visited to meet his team and watch the game yesterday. Bournemouth faced Crystal Palace last night and, despite having high possession, they lost.

Fans welcomed Michael B. Jordan

They announced that Michael was arriving at the stadium. However, the team had two consecutive losses, and they desperately needed positive results. Match aside, fans were just happy to see the “nicest guy in Hollywood“.

Fans stood in rows just to get a glimpse of the actor and he didn’t disappoint them as he greeted them while entering the stadium as well as before the kickoff. They came out on the pitch to thank the fans and appreciate their support.

DIVE DEEPER

“The Way Your Think About Liverpool and Man United”-ACFC Part Owner Alongside Serena Williams and Her Husband Alexis Ohanian Makes a Bold Prediction for the Club

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, the team continued their disappointing run and lost the match 2-0. The team conceded two early goals and failed to make any successful shots in the goalpost. They lost their last match against Chelsea, also 2-0. In a few days, they will be playing against Manchester United. It’s hard, but fans must be praying for some miracle.

Celebrities who own soccer teams!

The list is quite longer than you expected. Gone are the days when only businessmen used to have their own teams. The biggest name on this list after Michael B. Jordan is without a doubt Natalie Portman. She is the founding member of Angel City FC, which plays in the NWSL. As we discussed already, Ryan Reynolds owns Wrexham with Rob McElhenney. Interstellar star Matthew McConaughey owns Austin City FC and LeBron James owns Liverpool FC.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story: Serena Williams Amazed at Daughter Olympia Stepping on the Soccer Field

Elton John owns Stakes in Watford FC. Mindy Kaling, AKA Kelly Kapoor from The Office, is also one of the biggest soccer enthusiasts. She owns Swansea City FC, which plays in the second tier of the English soccer system.