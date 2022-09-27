Video: LO Palooza Celebrates Music and Fun While Supporting Those with Special Needs

(ONTV, Sept. 26, 2022)

Orion Township, MI – On Sept. 17, Wildwood Amphitheater in Orion Township was filled with music and fun for LOPalooza, an event that raises money for The Daisy Project MI. Among the performers were Gasoline Gypsies, 2XL Band, and One Ton Trolley. There were also food and other vendors, and a cornhole tournament.

“All of the money we raise for the Daisy Project goes directly back into the community,” said Daisy Project Board Member Dana Bramble in an interview with Orion ONTV. “We believe that fun is universal and that inclusion is expected. So we’re doing things to make the world and recreational spaces more accessible for people with special needs because we want to make sure everyone can have fun and play.”

The festival began in 2014, and since that time the Daisy Projects impacts have been felt in helping raise money and promote accessible play equipment in Friendship Park, including the Miracle Field where those with special needs can play kickball and softball through the Miracle League of North Oakland County.

Check out Orion ONTV’s video about the event, featuring Reporter Joe Johnson:

Learn more about the Daisy Project at https://thedaisyprojectmi.com/.

