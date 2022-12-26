VIDEO: Hilarious Scenes on the Soccer Pitch as Santa Claus Takes a Break From Christmas to Knock About

While the world celebrates Christmas day, every sport almost all around the world is on hold as players spend time with their families. The soccer teams came back from Qatar after the FIFA World Cup. Kids are excited about the gifts, and adults are enjoying the festival by relaxing and having quality time together.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And this year was more special as Santa was spotted playing soccer! No one knows if Santa was working hard to be better at soccer. But he can probably develop skills in the meantime to challenge the best players in the world. It may sound ridiculous, but we have got a space jam in real life when Santa was seen playing soccer after working hard delivering gifts all around the world.

Professional soccer will begin on the 26th of December. The Premier League will resume the ongoing season among all other various leagues. Now, just imagine Santa playing for one of these teams in the coming years (or maybe Finland?). It would definitely be a feast for the eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Santa playing soccer!

The Sun football posted a video on Twitter in which many fans were playing a friendly game of soccer. Everything sounds ordinary, but a guy is playing soccer and dressing like Santa. It isn’t a shoot for any Disney movie or something similar. It seemed like a regular game of soccer. Even though playing a sport like soccer and dressing like Santa might seem counterproductive, it does go with the theme of the festival that the whole world celebrates.

While playing soccer, having an artificial beard and a cap can distract the guy who pulled it off. He got tackled in the earlier scene of the clip, but he got up and went back to keep trying. That’s not it, the Santa also scored a goal after an amazing assist from his teammate.

DIVE DEEPER

“Why Would a Man Not Watch It Because It’s Women?” – Hollywood Star Natalie Portman Once Explained Why She Never Expected Her Kid to Watch Women’s Soccer

Although we don’t have the final score from the match, the people were very excited after the goal. The video puts soccer into the theme of Christmas but there are matches when it snowed and it makes the game just better.

Soccer with snow!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In December 2017, FC Koln faced Freiburg FC in Bundesliga. Koln was leading 3-0 but then Santa smiled at Freiburg FC and it started snowing. Freiburg won the game 4-3. It was magical. We have seen plenty of soccer matches in the rain, but snow is rare.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the 2013 World Cup Qualifier match, the USA beat Costa Rica 1-0. To say the USMNT got the advantage of the snowy Colorado night would be an understatement. The central American countries hardly see any snow and the USA took big advantage of that.

watch this story: ‘Lucky Man’ Alexis Ohanian Vows To ‘Get Better’ As Wife Serena Williams Takes A Trip Down The Memory Lane – ‘So Romantic..’