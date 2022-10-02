Video: ‘God Save The King’ Goes Viral At NFL Game Sunday

Here's a general view of the Vikings vs. Saints game on Sunday.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 02: General view inside the stadium prior to the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

For the first of three times this season, the NFL International Series is being played in London. But for the first time in the history of the NFL in London, a new national anthem was played.

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II several weeks ago, King Charles III is now the Monarch of the United Kingdom. And as is tradition, the national anthem changes from “God Save The Queen” to “God Save The King.”

