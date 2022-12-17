VIDEO: France Soccer Star Ousmane Dembele Left Speechless After Karim Benzema Question From Journalist Stumps Him
France as a soccer-playing nation seems to never run out of upcoming talent. Even with a current injury crisis, it seems that Les Bleus has not been impacted. Important players like Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, and many more haven’t even made it to France’s World Cup squad. While the youngsters are living up to the expectations, there have been quite a few questions on the return of Karim Benzema to the World Cup squad.
The media and fans have not got a clear answer yet whether the Real Madrid striker would be returning or not. But with the World Cup final just a day away, it now seems highly unlikely.
Dembele left speechless after Karim Benzema’s question
In a recent interview, Barcelona winger, Ousmane Dembele, was asked the same question. However, to everyone’s surprise, Dembele was speechless. The Barcelona Winger looked around the conference room and refused to comment on the situation.
A similar experience happened a few days ago when Les Blues’ head coach, Didier Deschamps, was asked the question. Deschamps simply replied, ‘I don’t really want to answer that question’.
Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema whilst struggling with injuries, managed to make it to the World Cup squad. However, the Read Madrid star had to be sent back home after he suffered a thigh injury in the training sessions before the first game of the World Cup campaign. The surprising part was when Deschamps did not name a replacement for Benzema in the beginning. The French soccer legend decided against calling up a replacement for Benzema.
Even though Les Blues’ Squad was reduced to 25 players it did not impact them. AC Milan striker, Olivier Giroud rose to the occasion and grabbed this opportunity with both hands. The soccer veteran has scored 4 key goals for France in this World Cup campaign. The last goal Giroud scored was a match-defining goal against England in the quarterfinal.
The latest update is the French Squad
According to recent news, the French Squad has been hit with an unknown virus. Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot were hit by an unidentified illness just before the semifinal against Morocco. Kingsley Coman, Raphael Varane, and Ibrahima Konate are the latest additions to the list just days before the World Cup final.
It is unlikely that this virus will have a significant effect on Les Bleus. The French Squad was already burdened with injuries to some of their main players, but the youngsters filled up their spots and lived up to expectations. Hence, the preparations for the World Cup final will continue without any stoppages in the French training camp for sure.
Who do you think will win the World Cup final? Will it be a ‘perfect end’ to Lionel Messi’s international career or will Les Bleus win the World Cup for the second time in a row? Let us know in the comments below.