Video: Former Buckeyes Star’s First NFL Touchdown Goes Viral

In his NFL debut, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson had 52 receiving yards while playing only limited reps on offense. Today, they made a much bigger impact much earlier in the game.

With the Jets down 7-0 to the Cleveland Browns today, the Jets faced third-and-goal from the Browns three-yard line. Jets quarterback Joe Flacco found Wilson on a far post route for a touchdown, tying the game at 7-7.

The Jets wide receiver celebrated the touchdown in a way that’s only appropriate for the state of Ohio. He threw up the “OH” to signify his alma mater, Ohio State.

Wilson was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft following a historic career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Last year he became just the seventh Buckeye to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season, and left after three years as one of the most prolific receivers in school history.

And the touchdown took place in the state of Ohio no less. The Buckeyes have quickly caused the clip of him scoring to go viral:

“He is gonna be great. Just look at the footwork. @OhioStateFB and @brianhartline are amazing at the details. #GoBucks,” one fan wrote.

“Looks like he threw up the OH after. Love it,” wrote another.

“Hit em with that OH!” a third user said.

There’s still a long way to go before Garrett Wilson proves he’s a star at the NFL level. But scoring a touchdown in his second career game is a pretty good step to take.