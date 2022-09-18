Video: Former Buckeyes Star’s First NFL Touchdown Goes Viral

Garrett Wilson is on the field for the Buckeyes.

PISCATAWAY, NJ – OCTOBER 02: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs for a touchdown during the college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on October 2,2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his NFL debut, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson had 52 receiving yards while playing only limited reps on offense. Today, they made a much bigger impact much earlier in the game.

With the Jets down 7-0 to the Cleveland Browns today, the Jets faced third-and-goal from the Browns three-yard line. Jets quarterback Joe Flacco found Wilson on a far post route for a touchdown, tying the game at 7-7.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button