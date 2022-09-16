VIDEO: Fans React to Paige Spiranac’s Gorgeous Golf Swing
Paige Spiranac and her golfing skills are widely recognized. The pro-golfer turned social media sensation turned pro in 2015. However, as events took shape, she decided to retire from professional golf in 2016.
Even though Paige retired, her golfing skills did not rust away, as most would presume. The golfing sensation has now turned into a social media sensation. With an Instagram following of 3.6 Million, the Retired golfer’s golfing skills come to be used by the general public from time to time.
Paige Spiranac made a “gorgeous” swing
In a Twitter post recently shared, Spiranac is seen making what onlookers termed a gorgeous move. Her swing was so perfect, that it shocked people around her. Her ball speed also was an awestriking point for a lot of the fans.
Paige Spiranac is known for sharing her opinions on a multitude of issues from time to time. Her interactive attitude is one thing that truly keeps her followers attached to her.
How Spiranac bonds with people around her is truly commendable. The pro golfer seems to be probably right on the path to becoming one of the most effective omnichannel media platforms in golf.
How did people react to Paige and her gorgeous swing?
Paige is probably one of the most influential female athletes. It is refreshing to see how she has mixed her love for golf and fitness into her social media platforms which now cater to the needs of millions of people.
She was recently in the news for making what people called a “gorgeous” swing. The tweet garnered attention from fans around the world. It received mixed reactions from different people.
Is that a ball speed of 163?? Impressive
— scott hollingsworth (@s_hollingsworth) September 16, 2022
Nice grip! Make it high and let it fly. ⛳️
— JHAWK10AZ (@JasonHocking15) September 16, 2022
I still can’t believe they built this thing and are hyping it up so much, even to bring in a Celebrity like Paige for the first shot. I don’t like that #Brewers gimmicks right now. I liked the old one @Brewers, the old “Miller Park.” Stuff like this feels so gimmicky.
— Ben Fischer (@GirldadBenFish) September 16, 2022
The funny part about this is I saw the clip earlier and thought it looked like it @PaigeSpiranac but thought no way the @Brewers had the clout for that. I stand corrected 👏
— AI (@aimp89) September 16, 2022
The reactions were diverse, as always. Most fans, however, praised Paige Spiranac for her sheer excellence at the game. While others made it a point to note how Brewers had to call in a Celebrity for the first shot. There were some fans then who also complimented Paige for her form in general and her physical appearance. However, Paige also had to face a fair share of trolls like always.
All in all, the pro golfer’s gorgeousness was worth taking note of. And certainly, the golf world enjoyed watching it.
What are your views about Paige Spiranac’s golfing skills? Share your views in the comments section below.
