VIDEO: Fans React to Paige Spiranac’s Gorgeous Golf Swing

Paige Spiranac and her golfing skills are widely recognized. The pro-golfer turned social media sensation turned pro in 2015. However, as events took shape, she decided to retire from professional golf in 2016.

Even though Paige retired, her golfing skills did not rust away, as most would presume. The golfing sensation has now turned into a social media sensation. With an Instagram following of 3.6 Million, the Retired golfer’s golfing skills come to be used by the general public from time to time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paige Spiranac made a “gorgeous” swing

In a Twitter post recently shared, Spiranac is seen making what onlookers termed a gorgeous move. Her swing was so perfect, that it shocked people around her. Her ball speed also was an awestriking point for a lot of the fans.

Paige Spiranac is known for sharing her opinions on a multitude of issues from time to time. Her interactive attitude is one thing that truly keeps her followers attached to her.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 07: Paige Spiranac of the United States on the green at the 14th hole during the first round of the 2016 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club on December 7, 2016, in Dubai , United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

How Spiranac bonds with people around her is truly commendable. The pro golfer seems to be probably right on the path to becoming one of the most effective omnichannel media platforms in golf.

How did people react to Paige and her gorgeous swing?

Paige is probably one of the most influential female athletes. It is refreshing to see how she has mixed her love for golf and fitness into her social media platforms which now cater to the needs of millions of people.

She was recently in the news for making what people called a “gorgeous” swing. The tweet garnered attention from fans around the world. It received mixed reactions from different people.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The reactions were diverse, as always. Most fans, however, praised Paige Spiranac for her sheer excellence at the game. While others made it a point to note how Brewers had to call in a Celebrity for the first shot. There were some fans then who also complimented Paige for her form in general and her physical appearance. However, Paige also had to face a fair share of trolls like always.

All in all, the pro golfer’s gorgeousness was worth taking note of. And certainly, the golf world enjoyed watching it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are your views about Paige Spiranac’s golfing skills? Share your views in the comments section below.

Watch This Story: Paige Spiranac reveals one name whose move to LIV Golf can be a huge loss for the PGA tour