VIDEO: Family of Indiana Basketball Steals Show at Hoosier Hysteria 2022

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Friday, the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball seasons tipped off with Hoosier Hysteria 2022. This year, some coaches and players’ adorable family members stole the show.

First, guard Tamar Bates brought out his adorable baby daughter, Leilani complete with a Hoosiers shirt, bright red tutu and of course matching accessories plus little pink headphones to drown out the crowd noise.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button