Video: Ex-Spurs Winger scores Incredible team goal – Six goals and assists now this season – Spurs Web

Former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jack Clarke already has six goal involvements this season for newly-promoted Sunderland in the Championship.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Sunderland in League One, scoring one goal and providing 4 assists in 20 Appearances (Transfermarkt) as the Black Cats achieved promotion to English football’s second tier through the play-offs.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the young winger had joined Sunderland on a permanent basis this summer. According to Alasdair GoldSpurs will receive a ‘low’ initial fee, but add-ons could see the deal rise to as high as £10 million.

Spurs had originally signed Clarke from Leeds United in the summer of 2019 for a fee reported to be around £10 million (The Sun).

Things never quite worked out for Clarke in North London, and despite early promise, he only made four first-team appearances for Spurs (Transfermarkt). He had loan spells at Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City, before finding his feet at Sunderland.

Since the move up North, Clarke told the Sunderland Echo that his time at Tottenham “never really materialized in the way [he] wanted it to,” but insisted he “tried [his] the best.”

The transfer to Sunderland has proven to be far more successful though, and Clarke is putting in some impressive displays in the Championship. In nine appearances this season, he already has three goals and three assists (Transfermarkt).

It seems the youngster is adapting to life in the Championship pretty quickly this time around, and already has more goal involvements this campaign than in the entirety of the previous year.

WOW!! How about this for a team goal. Superb football from Sunderland. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/v6rxJNF9Uw — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 14, 2022

Spurs Web Opinion

Was Jack Clarke ever given a fair chance at Tottenham Hotspur? Maybe not. He arrived at the club with so much talent, but as happens with many young players joining big clubs, the path to the first team is never a simple one.

Had he been more impressive in his first two loan spells, then maybe things would have been different. Still, I don’t think we can look at this run of form in the Championship and rue letting Clarke go.

It’s an entirely different level of football, and while it’s great to see him doing well, it’s hardly indicative of Spurs losing a player who could have made an impact at the top level.