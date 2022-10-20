VIDEO: Erik Spoelstra Sums 35 Years Of Miami Heat Basketball

The Miami Heat are celebrating their 35th season in the NBA.

The season began with a 116-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls, but it didn’t dampen the impact the organization had on the league. Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra gave his thoughts on the franchise before Wednesday’s game.

“I think there’s a lot of different levels to it,” Spoelstra said. “We’ve been here now for almost 30 years, which is crazy. It seems like when I was following the Heat when Ronnie [Rothstein] was coaching the team, that felt like it was 15 or 20 years that they had been in existence but really it was a short period of time. Since when the Arisons and Pat [Riley] took over and then just the incredible excitement of building a culture and being part of something that has really become respected in all the pro sports. This is an organization that is respected for its culture, for its class, for its professionalism, for the hard work. And then turning a football into also a basketball town, it’s been really exciting to be a part of it.”

