Video Emerges Of Tense McIlroy And Reed Driving Range Exchange

The build-up to the Dubai Desert Classic has resulted in tension between PGA Tour stalwart Rory McIlroy and LIV Golf player Patrick Reed after McIlroy declined to acknowledge a handshake from the American, resulting in Reed reportedly tossing a tee in his direction.

Both players have addressed the alleged incident, with McIlroy playing it down as a Storm in a teacup and Reed describing McIlroy as acting like “an immature little child”.

