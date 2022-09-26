(Video) Christian Eriksen contributes to both of Denmark’s goals vs France

Denmark are beating France 2-0 in their UEFA Nations League Clash and Christian Eriksen played a role in both goals.

The Danes struck first after 34 minutes when a lovely ball forward across the pitch from Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen found Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard on the left wing. That led to a cross from the Brentford Winger that found Kasper Dolberg in the right position to poke the ball into the net.

KASPER DOLBERG! ⚽️ A huge goal in Copenhagen! It puts Denmark top of Group A1 and France in real trouble of relegation! 🇩🇰 1-0 🇫🇷#DENFRA | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/sL2OhGKlHv — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 25, 2022

Denmark pushed on in search of a second and created more chances after their first goal. It was only a matter of time before they got that second goal and it came just five minutes later.

Eriksen took a corner, and the ball eventually fell to Skov Olsen at the edge of the box. They volleyed it through their defense and past the goalkeeper to give Denmark a deserved two-goal lead.

The Danes double their lead! Andreas Skov Olsen with a sweet volley! 🇩🇰 1-0 🇫🇷#DENFRA | #Nations League pic.twitter.com/Hme6zvNZQx — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 25, 2022

Eriksen has been class for United this season and we are not surprised to see him carry that form onto the international stage like he has been doing for years.

Maybe Denmark should give him a break since they hold a two-goal advantage at half-time.