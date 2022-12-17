Video: Celtic’s Handball Decisions Look Worse After Ibrox Moment

Celtic has been subject to some very harsh penalty decisions since VARs introduction.

Two stick out in-particular; Alexandro Bernabei’s hand being Struck while he jumped in the air against Dundee Utd and Matt O’Riley against Ross County that very well could have cost us points.

We then get to Ibrox on Thursday night and a very similar situation arose where the home side, under the rules Celtic were playing under, should’ve conceded a penalty. The incident wasn’t even looked at!

The two penalties given against Celtic have been put together alongside the decision at Ibrox.

Let’s be clear. The two penalties against Celtic shouldn’t have been given, they were ridiculous and a shocking indictment of our referees’ incompetence. However, if Celtic must play under these rules then we have no idea why the Ibrox side weren’t subject to them on Thursday evening.

The excuse and theory going around is that the SPFL officials have now had time to reflect and have changed the way they call hand balls. If that’s the case, Celtic should have nothing to fear against Aberdeen and going forward of giving a way a dubious penalty.

If we see another flimsy hand ball decision go against Celtic after the James Sands incident then there will be more questions to answer.



