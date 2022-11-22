Victorino hosts foundation’s 15th annual golf tourney | News, Sports, Jobs

The Maui News / MATTHEW THAYER photo The Maui News / MATTHEW THAYER photo The Maui News / MATTHEW THAYER photo The Maui News / MATTHEW THAYER photo

FIRST PHOTO: Former major leaguer Shane Victorino shares a laugh with friends during the golf tournament portion of the 15th annual Shane Victorino Foundation Celebrity Dinner and Golf Classic at the Wailea Gold Course on Saturday. Victorino, the two-time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion from Wailuku, has annually held the tournament to benefit his Charity foundation. SECOND PHOTO: Former Boston Red Sox second baseman and 2008 AL MVP Dustin Pedroia follows through on his second shot on the seventh hole. THIRD PHOTO: Pedroia watches scramble team playing partner Nicole Winfrey chip to the seventh green. FOURTH PHOTO: Kanekoa Texeira, a former major league pitcher and current minor league manager of the Rome Braves from Maui, goes for a high-five with his playing partner on No. 7.



