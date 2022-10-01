Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson Matchup Approaching – NBA Draft Digest

Two of the top 2023 NBA Draft prospects are set to face off in a pair of preseason G League games in early October.

Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, two of the more prolific prospects we’ve seen in recent years, are set to face off in a pair of exhibition matchups between Metropolitans 92 and the G League Ignite on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 in Henderson, Nevada.

Wembanyama, of the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, is a 7-foot-5 Frenchman who has taken the NBA Draft Circle by storm. With a long frame and preternatural ball skills for his size, Wembanyama is likely the most intriguing prospect many have ever seen.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button