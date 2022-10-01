Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson Matchup Approaching – NBA Draft Digest

Two of the top 2023 NBA Draft prospects are set to face off in a pair of preseason G League games in early October.

Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, two of the more prolific prospects we’ve seen in recent years, are set to face off in a pair of exhibition matchups between Metropolitans 92 and the G League Ignite on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 in Henderson, Nevada.

Wembanyama, of the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, is a 7-foot-5 Frenchman who has taken the NBA Draft Circle by storm. With a long frame and preternatural ball skills for his size, Wembanyama is likely the most intriguing prospect many have ever seen.

On the flip side, Henderson is a 6-foot-2, above-the-rim guard with elite burst, athleticism and creativity as a ball-handler. There have been shades of Henderson’s game in former prospects: Russell Westbrook, Ja Morant, De’Aaron Fox. And Henderson’s archetype as a primary guard could leave NBA general managers and scouts salivating.

Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports

Scroll to Continue

While Wembanyama is tantalizing in theory, he’s still got plenty of work to do if he wants to live up to the hype. He doesn’t function entirely well as a true center, and is easily bounced around in the paint. Of course, his 8-foot wingspan helps him make up for his lack of strength,

They can make up ground quickly with long strides, but isn’t horizontally much of a presence yet, leading to some mismatch situations on the perimeter.

Henderson, despite being a better all-around prospect at this, very specific, moment in time, has plenty to work on himself. Finding consistency from beyond the arc, as well as becoming more impactful and productive on the defensive end, could elevate his stock even higher.

While there’s plenty of time left before now and draft night 2023, a Matchup of this proportion could hold major implications still. This type of game will stick in most people’s minds better than others.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.