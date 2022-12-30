Victor Wembanyama Reacts to Idea of ​​NBA Teams Tanking to Draft Him

With the Midway point of the 2022–23 season rapidly approaching, a few teams may already be turning their focus to the next NBA draft where Victor Wembanyama—widely regarded as a potential generational talent—awaits. To better their chances of Landing the 18-year-old seven-footer, some Franchises may look to start tanking sooner rather than later.

However, those Clubs may risk irking the same player they hope to land by tanking, as the French superstar expressed some confusion about the strategy of losing on purpose to secure a better draft pick.

“Tanking? It’s a weird strategy,” Wembanyama said in French in a recent interview with a French newspaper Le Parisien. “I find it unreasonable, and I try not to think about it. I also heard that the NBA considered changing a few rules for me, but that doesn’t concern me.”

