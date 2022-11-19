Victor Wembanyama NBA Draft tracker: Scouting report, updates on the potential 2023 No. 1 pick

The Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes are on. The 18-year-old French Phenom — being touted as the most impactful NBA draft prospect since LeBron James — is favored to be selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Lucky team that snags the 7-foot-4 teen will be getting a potential global superstar who could change the franchise, both on and off the court. There is a lot at stake.

Here is a look at the generational talent, capturing the conversation of the entire basketball world. Check back here for updates on his performances this season leading up to the draft.

Backstory

Born in Le Chesnay, France, on Jan. 4, 2004, Wembanyama has drawn attention from NBA scouts, general managers and players for years as they’ve impatiently waited for his arrival in the NBA. He currently plays for Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A league. Wembanyama has been a professional basketball player since he was 15 years old and became the second-youngest player after Stefan Petković (2007) to play in the EuroCup, doing so before he turned 16.

Current NBA stars have heaped praise on him already. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo complimented Wembanyama on his Bucks teammate Serge Ibaka’s YouTube show, “How Hungry Are You?”

“This kid is going to be a problem,” he said. “A big problem. I’ve never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close, he was on the same team as my brother, Kostas. He’s taller than Rudy Gobert. They can block shots like Rudy, but shoot like KD. Bro bro Crazy, crazy. He has a good attitude. If he stays healthy, he’s going to be really good.”

The plaudits have also rained in from NBA superstars such as James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

Sam Vecenie’s Scouting report

We haven’t had a prospect like Wembanyama in a while, a 7-foot-4 potential superstar who can create his own shot off the bounce in transition, out of isolation, out of mid-post sets and as a dynamic pick-and -roll threat. He’s also an elite shot blocker who led the EuroLeague in that category last year as an 18-year-old — a ridiculous accomplishment. Barring some sort of injury-concern-based question in the pre-draft process, he will be the No. 1 pick.

Wembanyama is the best prospect to enter the draft since James. He was utterly dominant in front of over 200 NBA front office personnel in Las Vegas earlier this month in a head-to-head showing with the No. 2 prospect here, Scoot Henderson. I broke down the first of those games in detail, explaining what makes Wembanyama so special from a size and coordination perspective while intermixing elite-level skill. His upside is becoming the best player in the NBA, and it’s hard to say that about any draft prospect.

Vecenie’s latest mock draft has Wembanyama first overall.

Tracking his season

After his impressive debut in the US, Wembanyama is starring for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in France this season. As of Nov. 16, the likely No. 1 pick is averaging 21.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 2.7 assists per game on 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent from 3-point range and 75 percent from the free-throw line. He also ranks in the league’s top six in scoring, rebounds, blocks and efficiency rating.

The Metropolitans most recently improved to 6-1 on the season with a 78-69 win over Limoges on Nov. 4 and Wembanyama’s entire skillset was on full display. He accounted for 33 of his team’s 78 points, grabbing 12 rebounds (season highs in both categories) with four assists and three blocks, while shooting an efficient 58.8 percent from the field including three triples and a 10-of-12 mark from the Charity stripes.

Highlights

Wembanyama brought the crowd to its feet when he made an Incredible one-legged 3-pointer after a series of dribble moves.

When can you watch Wembanyama?

Here are Wembanyama’s next four games for Metropolitans 92:

Nov. 20 — Nanterre at Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, 1 pm ET

Nov. 26 — Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 at Nancy, 2 p.m. ET

December 2 — Fos-sur-Mer at Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, 2:30 pm ET

Dec 6 — Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 at Roanne, 2 pm ET

Wembanyama may play in the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup that will run from Aug. 25-Sept. 10. The standout has averaged 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in two FIBA ​​World Cup Qualifying games. After going 2-0 in group play, France qualified for the World Cup with their 92-56 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Nov. 14.

Wemby watchers

Let the games begin. Over the course of the season, we are likely to see unique moves, trends and decisions being made to give their team the best possibility to secure the No.1 overall pick.

Houston Rockets : They are the second youngest team in the NBA (23.58), and their flaws are obvious to see. They rank in the bottom half of the league in turnovers per game, opponent points per game, defensive efficiency and offensive efficiency, just to name a few. Also, 2022 No. 3 pick Jabari Smith hasn’t looked up to par to start the season. As it stands currently, the Rockets have three pieces in Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün and Kevin Porter Jr. to build around if they choose. If Houston can also draft Wembanyama, they could immediately join a frontcourt with Şengün, who is already one of the more gifted Offensive young big men in the league. The Rockets would also enter the 2023 offseason with a ton of cap space. With Wembanyama, Houston could jump to the top of the line as a desirable destination for free agents.

: They are the second youngest team in the NBA (23.58), and their flaws are obvious to see. They rank in the bottom half of the league in turnovers per game, opponent points per game, defensive efficiency and offensive efficiency, just to name a few. Also, 2022 No. 3 pick Jabari Smith hasn’t looked up to par to start the season. As it stands currently, the Rockets have three pieces in Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün and Kevin Porter Jr. to build around if they choose. If Houston can also draft Wembanyama, they could immediately join a frontcourt with Şengün, who is already one of the more gifted Offensive young big men in the league. The Rockets would also enter the 2023 offseason with a ton of cap space. With Wembanyama, Houston could jump to the top of the line as a desirable destination for free agents. San Antonio Spurs : Coach Gregg Popovich alluded to it prior to this season, but San Antonio isn’t winning a title this season. The Spurs have a history of well-timed Lottery luck. Just look at 1987, when they won the Lottery to nab David Robinson, and the 1997 Lottery to pick Tim Duncan. Those Hall of Famers set up two decades of success and five NBA titles. Being Lucky enough to draft a Talent like Wembanyama could be history repeating itself. He’d give San Antonio its centerpiece player on a roster that already has young talent like Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell.

: Coach Gregg Popovich alluded to it prior to this season, but San Antonio isn’t winning a title this season. The Spurs have a history of well-timed Lottery luck. Just look at 1987, when they won the Lottery to nab David Robinson, and the 1997 Lottery to pick Tim Duncan. Those Hall of Famers set up two decades of success and five NBA titles. Being Lucky enough to draft a Talent like Wembanyama could be history repeating itself. He’d give San Antonio its centerpiece player on a roster that already has young talent like Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell. Oklahoma City Thunder : Put Wembanyama in an Oklahoma City jersey with 7-foot-1 Rookie Chet Holmgren, who is sidelined this season with a foot injury, and just imagine the possibilities. The Thunder could put out an immensely long, talented lineup with size at every position and players who can all shoot, dribble and create, along with two Monstrous rim protectors. It would be a Capstone to Sam Presti’s project and further create an outcry about tanking.

: Put Wembanyama in an Oklahoma City jersey with 7-foot-1 Rookie Chet Holmgren, who is sidelined this season with a foot injury, and just imagine the possibilities. The Thunder could put out an immensely long, talented lineup with size at every position and players who can all shoot, dribble and create, along with two Monstrous rim protectors. It would be a Capstone to Sam Presti’s project and further create an outcry about tanking. Detroit Pistons : Although Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are a lot of fun to watch, their team is not. The Pistons began the season 3-13, good for the worst record in the Eastern Conference through 16 games.

: Although Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are a lot of fun to watch, their team is not. The Pistons began the season 3-13, good for the worst record in the Eastern Conference through 16 games. Orlando Magic: The only thing worth cheering for right now in Orlando is potential Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and the development of Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. In their loss on Nov. 1 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Magic had a lead of 15 points with 7:26 left in the game. The rest of the way the Magic scored a grand total of four points and did not make a single field goal in that span. Buckle up Magic fans, the worst is yet to come.

Required reading

