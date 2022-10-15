Victor Wembanyama has 24 points in the first game back in France

A week after wowing NBA players and fans alike in Las Vegas, Victor Wembanyama, a potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft was back in France. The eye-popping performances continued in his home country on Saturday.

Paris-based Metropolitan 92 faced Le Mans in LNB Pro A, the highest level of pro basketball in France. In the 94-89 overtime win, Wembanyama, who is 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot wingspan, had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks and gave Le Mans its first loss of the season.

Last week, Wembanyama and his team faced Scoot Henderson, another projected top draft pick, and the G League Ignite in two games. The first game had NBA stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker watching alongside WNBA Champs A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces.

A day later, Wembanyama Drew praise from LeBron James.



“Everybody has been labeling this unicorn thing,” James said. “Everybody has been a unicorn for the last two years, but he’s more like an alien. I’ve never seen — no one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is, but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor.”

Wembanyama and Metro 92’s next game is on Oct. 21st against Blois.